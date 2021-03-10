NCAA Baseball
(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas State were both mid-week winners in regional college baseball action on Wednesday. 

Missouri (4-9): Lukas Veinbergs struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings while Ian Lohse added seven strikeouts of his own in 3 1/3 shutout frames to lead Missouri in a 2-1 win over Saint Louis. Brandt Belk doubled among two hits, walked once and scored twice for the Tigers.

Kansas State (8-4): Kansas State rolled to a 10-0 win over South Dakota State (5-7). Dylan Phillips homered twice, drove in two and scored three times for the Wildcats in the dominant win.

