(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas both lost in regional college baseball action Friday.
Iowa (6-6): Iowa’s rally fell short in a 7-6 loss to UC Irvine (9-5). Michael Seegers and Peyton Williams had three hits each for the Hawkeyes while Keaton Anthony pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Sam Hojnar and Anthony Mangano also had two hits in the defeat.
Kansas (6-7): Kansas dropped a 6-3 final to Western Carolina, which rallied from a three-run deficit and scored the final six runs of the game. Jayhawks reliever Daniel Hegarty took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits in an inning of work. Cole Larsen struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings and took a no-decision.