Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.