(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Iowa beat Ohio State, Omaha split with Kansas, K-State walked off and Missouri rallied late in regional college baseball on Friday. 

Nebraska (4-1): Cade Povich struck out 12 in six innings to lead Nebraska in a 10-4 win over Ohio State (3-3). Spencer Schwellenbach had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Max Anderson smashed a three-run home run. Jaxon Hallmark went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Iowa (2-3): Trenton Wallace struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in six shutout innings to lead Iowa in a 4-0 win over Ohio State (3-2). Michael Sergers and Brett McCleary each drove in runs for the Hawkeyes. 

Omaha (5-6): Omaha split with Kansas, falling 7-3 in the opener and then winning by a 9-7 score in the finale. Brett Bonar had three extra-base hits, including a home run, and drove in four in the win.

Kansas State (9-4): Kansas State scored three in the ninth to walk-off with a 4-3 win over Northern Illinois (1-7). Dylan Phillips had two hits and two RBI, and Kamron Willman added two hits and an RBI for KSU.

Kansas (6-6): Kansas got a home run among two hits and four RBI from Skyler Messinger in their 7-3 win over Omaha. Nolan Metcalf went deep and drove in three for the Jayhawks in their 9-7 loss.

Missouri (5-9): Missouri broke a scoreless tie with a seven-run ninth inning to beat Illinois State (4-7), 7-0. Spencer Miles threw seven shutout innings with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed. Both Mark Vierling and Chad McDaniel had two hits each while Mike Coletta drove in three.

