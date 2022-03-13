(KMAland) -- Missouri and K-State were winners while Iowa and Northwest lost in regional college baseball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-11, 1-6): Northwest Missouri State lost 6-5 to Pittsburg State (11-7, 6-1). Jacob Pinkerton had a big game for the Bearcats with three hits and four RBI while Drew Mackie, Donovan Warren and Ryan Koski all had two hits each for the Bearcats.
Iowa (6-7): Iowa lost another one-run game to UC Irvine (10-5), 2-1. Ty Snep had two hits while Michael Seegers scored the team’s only run. Dylan Nedved went seven innings, gave up two runs on four hits and struck out four.
Missouri (10-2): Missouri scored three in the seventh and one in the ninth in a 4-1 win over San Francisco (10-6). Ross Lovich had a big game with four hits and two RBI while Torin Montgomery and Ty Wilmsmeyer added two hits and an RBI each. Tony Neubeck was the winning pitcher with five Ks in 2 2/3 innings, and Austin Cheeley got the save.
Kansas State (5-7): Kansas State was a 6-3 winner over Central Connecticut (3-2). Dominic Johnson, Jeff Heinrich and Josh Nicoloff all went deep in the win while Heinrich posted three hits and two RBI overall. Tyler Ruhl went three innings and allowed just one run on three hits to get the win.