(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas were on the winning side of shootouts while Omaha edged Nebraska and Creighton rolled to a victory on Sunday.
Iowa (7-7): Iowa won a wild 12-10 affair over UC Irvine. Kyle Huckstorf had three hits, three RBI and doubled while Peyton Williams and Keaton Anthony had two hits, two RBI and doubled. Braden Frazier also doubled in the win. Anthony Mangano recorded a hit, drove in a run and scored twice. Ty Langenberg took the win after throwing seven innings, surrendering two earned runs on seven hits while striking out two.
Omaha (5-9) & Nebraska (4-9): Omaha held off Nebraska for a 4-3 win thanks to Harrison Denk's go-ahead single in the ninth inning. Denk's game-winner was his second hit of the day. Mike Boeve went deep in the win and doubled while driving in two runs. Joey Machado got the win for Omaha after a quality start from Charlie Bell, who struck out nine in five innings. Core Jackson had two hits, three RBI and homered for Nebraska while Brice Matthews doubled. Kyle Perry took the loss.
Creighton (6-6): Creighton cruised to a 15-4 win over UT Martin. Alan Roden had five hits, pushed in three runs and doubled. Chris Esposito recorded three hits, drove in four runs, scored twice and homered in the win. Brant Voth also went deep as one of his two hits while Nolan Sailors and Jack Grace doubled, and Jared Wegner tripled. Dominic Cancellieri got the win after tossing five innings of six-hit, four-strikeout baseball.
Missouri (11-2): The Tigers were a 6-4 winner over Arizona State on Sunday. Carlos Pena homered, doubled and drove in a run while Josh Day also went deep. Ross Lovich, Torin Montgomery and Mike Coletta doubled in the victory.
Kansas (7-7): Kansas won a 13-7 shootout over Michigan State. Maui Ahuna had five RBI, tripled and drew three walks. Tom Lichty had three RBI off two hits and doubled. Tavian Josenberger, Casey Burnham and Caleb Upshaw also doubled while Cooper McMurray went deep. Ryan Vanderhei got the win by tossing six innings with four strikeouts, three walks and four earned runs on five hits.
Kansas State (6-7): Kansas State edged Central Connecticut 5-3. Justin Mitchell and Cole Johnson each went deep in the win. Mitchell finished with two RBI, and Johnson muscled four hits. Mitchell and Johnson also doubled, along with Josh Nicoloff and Kaelen Culpepper. Connor McCullough picked up the victory with three strikeouts and three earned runs on six hits in six innings.
Northwest Missouri State (5-13, 1-7): The Bearcats gave up 11 runs in the third inning of a 21-11 loss to Pittsburg State. Drew Mackie had a big day with four hits, three RBI and three runs while hitting for the cycle. Ryan Koski recorded three hits, drove in five runs, doubled and homered while Brett Holden also went deep.