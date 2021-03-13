(KMAland) -- Northwest won late, Nebraska blanked Iowa and Kansas rolled Omaha in Saturday's college baseball action.
Northwest Missouri State (6-6, 5-4): A seventh-inning run sealed the Bearcats three-game sweep of Rogers State, doing so with a 2-1 victory. Drew Mackie had two hits for Northwest. Zach Wiese was the winning pitcher, tossing eight innings, allowing three hits and one earned run.
Missouri (5-10): The Tigers were worked in a 10-1 loss to Illinois State. The Redbirds scored all 10 of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Torin Montgomery scored Mizzou's only run.
Omaha (5-7) & Kansas (7-6): Kansas scored eight runs in the final three innings for the 10-1 win. James Cosentino and Maui Ahuna drove in two runs for Kansas. Cole Larsen tossed a complete game, striking out six.
Kansas State (11-4): The Wildcats beat Rice 8-3. Cameron Thompson had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two. Dom Hughes also plated two.
Nebraska (5-1) & Iowa (2-4): Nebraska blanked Iowa 4-0. Brice Matthews and Joe Acker drove in two runs apiece. Chance Hroch earned the win for Nebraska, striking out seven while allowing only five hits in six innings.