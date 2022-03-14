(KMAland) -- Nebraska walked off to beat Omaha while Northwest Missouri State lost a slugfest with Pitt State in regional college baseball on Monday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-14, 1-8): Northwest Missouri State lost, 9-8, to Pittsburg State (13-7, 8-1). Drew Mackie doubled, homered and drove in three, and Jacob Pinkerton added two hits and two runs for the Bearcats in the loss.
Nebraska (5-9) & Omaha (5-10): Griffin Everitt hit a pair of home runs and delivered a walk-off hit to send Nebraska to a 6-5 win over Omaha. Everitt finished with four hits, four RBI and two runs, and Brice Matthews added three hits. Max Anderson and Garrett Anglim had two hits apiece. Mike Boeve hit another home run to lead Omaha while Jack Lombardi had two hits and an RBI.