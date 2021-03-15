College Baseball

(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Nebraska, the Huskers also lost to Ohio State, Missouri out-slugged Illinois State and K-State dropped a pitcher’s duel on Sunday in regional college baseball.

Iowa (3-5): Iowa took a 3-1 win over Nebraska behind a six-inning, six-strikeout performance from Duncan Davitt. Ben Norman (3/4, RBI), Izaya Fullard (2/3) and Brendan Sher (2/4) all had multi-hit games for the Hawkeyes. 

Nebraska (5-3): Nebraska struggled in a pair of losses, falling 6-4 to Ohio State and 3-1 to Iowa. Leighton Banjoff had two hits, and Logan Foster smashed his first home run of the season in the opener. Foster drove in the lone run of the Iowa game on a double.

Missouri (7-10): Missouri pounded out 15 hits in a 12-7 win over Illinois State (5-9). Torin Montgomery led the offensive attack with two hits and three RBI while Brandt Belk added three hits, two RBI and two runs.

Kansas State (11-5): Kansas State lost to Rice (8-7), 1-0. Connor McCullough threw 6 1/3 shutout innings with seven strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Luke Beckstein had two hits for the Wildcats on offense.

