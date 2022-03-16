(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, K-State and Missouri were all midweek winners in regional college baseball on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-15, 1-9): Northwest Missouri State was routed by Washburn (17-6, 8-2), 10-1. The Bearcats had just four hits, including two from Drew Mackie. Caden Opfer added an RBI double in the loss.
Nebraska (6-9): Nebraska rolled to a 12-6 win over New Mexico State (9-5). Griffin Everitt stayed hot, hitting a home run and driving in two, while Max Anderson added a double among two hits and drove in three. Brice Matthews pitched in two hits, two runs and one RBI, and Josh Caron tallied two hits and two RBI. Dawson McCarville threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out 10.
Iowa (6-4): Iowa held off San Diego State (4-12) for a 6-4 victory. Peyton Williams went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, and Brett McCleary posted two hits and two RBI. Duncan Davitt went two innings and struck out five to get the win.
Kansas State (8-7) & Omaha (5-11): Kansas State scored the first eight runs on their way to an 8-4 win over Omaha. Josh Nicoloff had a home run and double among three hits and drove in four while Dominic Johnson added a double among three hits and scored twice to lead the Wildcats. Mike Boeve hit a third home run in as many days, driving in two and scoring twice, for Omaha.
Missouri (12-2): Missouri rolled to an 18-4 win over Saint Louis (7-8). The Tigers had 17 hits on the night, including two each from Josh Day, Luke Mann, Fox Leum, Tre Morris, Juju Stevens and Nander De Sedas. De Sedas tripled, drove in four and scored twice, and Leum had two singles and three RBI. Jackson Beaman also bashed a three-run home run for Mizzou.