(KMAland) -- Nebraska walked off for their third straight win while Northwest Missouri State and Kansas were both routed in regional college baseball action Wednesday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-16): Northwest Missouri State suffered their fifth straight defeat, losing to the University of Mary (7-5), 9-3. Cole Slibowski had two hits and drove a run for the Bearcats in the loss.
Nebraska (7-9): Nebraska rallied for their third straight win, scoring two each in the eighth and ninth innings for a 6-5 victory over New Mexico State (9-6). Efry Cervantes delivered the game-winning hit in the ninth while Garrett Anglim also had a game-tying knock. Cam Chick homered in the eighth for the two runs and was the top run-producer of the day for Nebraska. Emmett Olson threw a clean ninth inning to get the win.
Kansas (7-8): Kansas was routed by Missouri State (8-7), 16-1. The Jayhawks collected eight hits, but none of them led directly to a run. Tavian Josenberger had a hit and a run, and Nolan Metcalf and Jack Hammond each doubled in the loss.