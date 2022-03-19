(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha all had walk-off wins, K-State won their sixth straight and Missouri was routed in their SEC opener in regional college baseball on Friday.
Nebraska (8-9): Nebraska scored four in the ninth inning to walk-off a 13-12 winner over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-10). Leighton Banjoff’s two-run single to left clinched the win for the Huskers while Griffin Everitt stayed hot with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI. Max Anderson and Brice Matthews added two hits each, and Banjoff and Matthews had two RBI apiece. Mason Ornelas (2-0) threw 1.2 innings of one-hit ball, striking out two, to get the win.
Creighton (7-6): Creighton ran their win streak to three with a walk-off 5-4 win over Minnesota (5-13). Chris Esposito singled to drive in Andrew Meggs to lift the Jays. Esposito had two hits and three RBI, and Meggs finished with three hits. Alan Roden pitched in two knocks, and Tommy Steier (2-0) was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in two innings.
Omaha (6-11): Omaha was another walk-off winner, scoring the lone run of a 1-0 win over Rutgers (12-4) on a game-winning hit from Noah Greise. Greise had one of the three hits while Devin Hurdle and Drew Reetz each doubled. Caleb Riedel (5 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 2 K) and Joey Machado (4 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K) combined on a four-hit shutout.
Missouri (12-3, 0-1): Missouri dropped their SEC opener to No. 4 Vanderbilt (15-2, 1-0), 15-2. The Tigers managed just three hits, including a home run each from Josh Day and Luke Mann in the loss.
Kansas State (9-7): Kansas State ran their win streak to six with a 10-2 domination of Morehead State (7-10). Dominic Johnson had a double among four hits, scored three times and drove in two. Cole Johnson pitched in three hits, and Dylan Phillips and Raphael Pelletier finished with two hits each. Nick Goodwin also drove in two behind Blake Adams (2-1), who struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings to get the win.