(KMAland) -- Trenton Wallace shut out Nebraska, Creighton lost to Kansas in 14, Omaha won twice, K-State handled New Mexico and Missouri fell to Kentucky in college baseball on Friday.
The full rundown below:
Nebraska (5-4): The Huskers were shutout in a 3-0 loss to Iowa. Cade Povich struck out six in six innings, but he gave up two home runs in a three-run sixth inning to mark the difference.
Creighton (4-4): Creighton lost a 7-6 battle with Kansas in 14 innings. Ryan Mantle led the Jays with three hits while Alan Roden homered among two hits and drove in three for the Jays.
Omaha (7-8): Omaha took a pair from South Dakota State (5-9), 6-1 and 7-1. Brett Bonar had two hits and two RBI while Joey Machado struck out 10 in six innings in the opener. Mike Boeve doubled among three hits in the nightcap, which saw Spencer Koelewyn strikeout nine in 6 1/3 innings.
Iowa (4-5): Ben Norman and Brendan Sher each hit home runs as part of a three-run sixth to lift Iowa over Nebraska, 3-0. Trenton Wallace went seven shutout innings, struck out eight and allowed just two hits and three walks.
Kansas (9-6): Skyler Messinger hit a walk-off home run for Kansas in a 7-6 win over Creighton in 14 innings. Maui Ahuna added four hits for the Jayhawks in the win.
Kansas State (12-5): Kansas State rolled to a 7-1 win over New Mexico (5-9). Jordan Wicks struck out 10 in six innings, allowing one run on five hits and three walks. Chris Ceballos added two hits and three RBI in the win.
Missouri (7-11, 0-1): Missouri got rocked in a 10-2 loss to Kentucky (12-3, 1-0). Tre Morris and Chad McDaniel each drove in a run for the Tigers in the defeat.