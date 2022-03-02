(KMAland) -- Iowa shutout Cornell College while Omaha and Kansas were both routed in regional college baseball on Wednesday.
Iowa (5-3): Iowa rolled to an 8-0 win over Cornell College (0-3). Andy Nelson topped the offense with a double among two hits while Sam Petersen and Keaton Anthony also added RBI doubles and Will Mulflur went deep. Duncan Davitt, Chas Wheatley, Tyson James, Benjamin DeTaeye and Brody Brecht combined on the two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts.
Omaha (2-7): Omaha dropped a midweek non-conference meeting with No. 3 Arkansas (5-2), 15-3. Grant Goldston had three hits and two RBI, and Mike Boeve posted two hits for the Mavericks in the loss.
Kansas (3-4): Kansas lost to Missouri State (4-4), 12-3. The Jayhawks had eight hits from eight different players on offense. Tavian Josenberger and Jake English both had hits and scored one run each while Maui Ahuna drove in a run for the Jayhawks.