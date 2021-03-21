(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged Iowa, Kansas beat Creighton twice, Northwest was swept by Pitt State, Omaha lost late to SDSU and K-State and Mizzou also lost tight games late in Saturday’s college baseball action.
The full rundown from Saturday:
Northwest Missouri State (7-7, 5-5): Northwest dropped a pair of games to Pittsburg State, 7-1 and 6-3. Max Spitzmiller, who struck out eight, pitched well into the eighth before a six-run inning for Pitt State changed a tight game in the opener. Matt Gastner had a pair of hits to lead the offense in the nightcap.
Nebraska (6-4): Cam Chick blasted two home runs among three hits and drove in six o lead Nebraska in a 10-8 win over Iowa. Max Anderson and Jack Steil also went deep, and Joe Acker, Jaxon Hallmark and Spencer Schwellenbach had two hits apiece.
Iowa (4-6): Iowa had 12 hits, but they came up short in a 10-8 loss to Nebraska. Ben Norman had three hits and Austin Martin drove in three to lead the Hawkeyes offense.
Creighton (4-6): Creighton lost twice to Kansas by the same score, 11-3. Parker Upton led the Jays with two hits and an RBI in game one.
Omaha (7-9): Omaha blew a late lead in a 7-6 loss to South Dakota State (6-9). Parker Smejkal had two hits and scored once, and Masen Prososki chipped in two hits and three RBI for the Mavericks.
Kansas (10-6): Maui Ahuna had a double among four hits in KU’s 11-3 win our Creighton in game one. Skyler Messinger added three hits, four RBI and three runs scored in the second game — also an 11-3 win for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (12-6): Kansas State rallied late but fell short in a 6-4 defeat to New Mexico (6-9). Cole Johnson had a home run among three hits and scored twice while Zach Kokoska had two hits and three RBI in the loss for the Wildcats.
Missouri (7-12, 0-2): Missouri scored a run in the ninth to tie, but Kentucky (13-3, 2-0) won in the bottom half on a walk-off passed ball, 5-4. Andrew Keefer led the Tigers offense with a pair of hits and scored once.