(KMAland) -- Iowa knocked off Texas Tech, Creighton finished a sweep of Minnesota, Omaha won the series with Rutgers, KU split a DH with Indiana State & K-State won their eighth straight in regional college baseball on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-18, 2-11): Northwest Missouri State dropped an MIAA game to Emporia State (10-16, 4-9), 7-3. Drew Mackie hit a pair of home runs among three hits and drove in three to lead the Bearcats offense. Alex Slocum (2-3) struck out five in 5 2/3 innings, but he gave up three runs on seven hits to take the loss.
Iowa (9-8): Iowa avoided a sweep with a 6-3 win over Texas Tech (17-4). Andy Nelson hit a big three-run home run, and Michael Seegers delivered a two-run double for the Hawkeyes in the win. Ty Langenberg got a no-decision, but he struck out 10 in five innings before Dylan Nedved (1-1) followed with four strong innings, including seven strikeouts.
Nebraska (8-11): Nebraska was routed in their rubber match with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12-10), 21-4. Cam Chick had two hits while Brice Matthews added a double and scored once for the Huskers in a tough day at the ballpark.
Creighton (9-6): Creighton finished a sweep of Minnesota (5-15), 4-2. Andrew Meggs had another big offensive game with two hits and two RBI, and Chris Esposito and Brant Voth drove in one run each. Marc Lidd (2-0) threw three no-hit innings in relief to get the win.
Omaha (7-12): Omaha nabbed the series from Rutgers (13-5) with a 3-2 12-inning win. Mike Boeve doubled in the winning run with another walk-off hit for the Mavericks. Boeve and Matt Baughn had two hits each, and Drew Reetz also went deep and scored twice, including the game-winning run. Mark Timmins threw eight strong innings before Wyatt Sellers and Harrison Kreiling tossed two shutout innings each in relief.
Missouri (12-5, 0-3): No. 4 Vanderbilt (17-2, 3-0) finished a dominant sweep of Missouri with a 7-4 Sunday win. Ty Wilmsmeyer had three hits, Mike Coletta added two hits and two RBI and Torin Montgomery had a double among two hits and scored twice for Mizzou. Nathan Landry (1-1) struck out four in 2 2/3 innings, but he gave up three runs on three hits to take the loss.
Kansas (7-10): Kansas and Indiana State (11-7) split a doubleheader. Kansas won the opener 7-5 behind Cooper McMurray and Reyce Curnane, who both hit home runs. Tavian Josenberger added two hits and two runs, and Nolan Metcalf added a two-run hit. Stone Hewlett (1-0) was the winning pitcher, tossing 1 1/3 innings in relief. In game two, Indiana State was the 11-10 victor. Jack Hammond had a huge game for the Jayhawks with two home runs and six RBI while Nolan Metcalf had three hits and Maui Ahuna posted two hits and scored twice.
Kansas State (9-6): Kansas State won their eighth straight with a 9-6 victory over Morehead State (7-12). Dylan Phillips, Josh Nicoloff and Raphael Pelletier all hit home runs for the Wildcats with Phillips and Nicoloff driving in three runs each. Phillips had three hits while Dominic Johnson and Nicoloff added two hits each. Griffin Hassall (3-2) threw three relief innings, struck out four and gave up one unearned run on three hits.