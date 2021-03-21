College Baseball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska took the weekend & season series from Iowa, Kansas swept through Creighton, Omaha beat SDSU, K-State outscored New Mexico, Mizzou avoided a sweep & Northwest fell to Pitt State on Sunday.

Check out the regional college baseball rundown from Sunday below.

Northwest Missouri State (6-9, 5-7): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 9-2 decision to Pittsburg State (10-5, 7-5). Jacob Pinkerton and Brett Holden had two hits each for the Bearcats in the defeat. 

Nebraska (7-4): The Huskers grabbed the weekend and season series over Iowa, 13-8. Max Anderson homered, singled and drove in five, and Cam Chick added three RBI for Nebraska in the win.

Iowa (4-7): Iowa was outscored 13-8 to fall int eh final game of their series with Nebraska. Ben Norman went deep among two hits and drove in four to lead teh Hawkeyes offense. 

Creighton (4-7): Creighton lost a 7-4 battle with Kansas. Andrew Meggs and Jared Wegner led the way for Creighton with two hits apiece, and Webel drove in two runs in the loss.

Omaha (8-9): Omaha grabbed a 7-1 win over South Dakota State. Mike Boeve doubled among two hits and drove in three, and Mark Timmins struck out 10 in a brilliant eight-inning performance on the mound.

Kansas (12-6): Dylan Ditzenberger led Kansas with two hits and two RBI in a 7-4 win over Creighton. Casey Burnham also drove in a pair of runs in the victory that finished the weekend sweep. 

Kansas State (13-6): Cameron Thompson went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two RBI and four runs scored, and Kansas State took a 17-8 win over New Mexico (6-10). Zach Kokoska also went deep among three hits and drove in four for the Wildcats. 

Missouri (8-12, 1-2): Missouri avoided a sweep with a late rally, beating Kentucky (13-4, 2-1), 5-3. Cameron Swanger and Tre Morris each hit home runs, and Joshua Day added three hits and an RBI for the Tigers.

