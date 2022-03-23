(KMAland) -- Kansas State and Kansas both lost tight matchups in regional college baseball on Wednesday.
Kansas State (11-8): Kansas State had their eight-game win streak snapped in a 4-3 loss to Air Force (7-11). Josh Nicoloff, Nick Goodwin and Kaelen Culpepper all had two hits each for the Wildcats. Culpepper homered and Goodwin also drove in a run in the loss. Collin Rothermel threw five innings and struck out six to get a no-decision. German Fajardo (0-1) took the loss despite four strikeouts in two frames.
Kansas (8-11): Kansas lost 7-5 to Wichita State in 10 innings after a two-run walk-off home run for the Shockers. Jack Hammond had three hits while Caleb Upshaw doubled, homered and drove in two for the Jayhawks offense. Jake Adams struck out four in 5 2/3 innings for KU.