(KMAland) -- Kansas was a winner over Lafayette while Kansas State lost to Wichita State in regional college baseball action on Tuesday.
The Tuesday rundown:
Kansas (13-6): Skyler Messinger pounded out five hits, drove in two runs and scored four times to lead Kansas in a 20-5 win over Lafayette (4-2). Tom Lichty doubled among three hits, drove in six and scored three runs of his own in the win.
Kansas State (13-7): Kansas State dropped a 5-1 non-conference meeting with Wichita State (9-8). Nick Goodwin and Zach Kokoska had two hits each for the Wildcats in the loss.