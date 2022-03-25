(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha were victorious while Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State all lost in regional college baseball on Friday. View the full rundown below.
Iowa (11-8): Iowa was a 7-4 winner over Central Michigan (9-9), rallying to score the final four runs of the game in their final three at bats. Sam Petersen homered and drove in three while Michael Seegers, Keaton Anthony and Kyle Huckstorf had two hits and one RBI each. Adam Mazur struck out five and allowed just one hit in five innings while Jacob Henderson (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief. Luke Llewellyn tossed the ninth for his third save.
Nebraska (9-11, 1-0): Nebraska opened their Big Ten slate with a 13-9 win over Michigan (11-10, 0-1). The Huskers had eight hits, but they walked 11 times and were hit by a pitch four times. Garrett Anglim had a big offensive game with two doubles and six RBI, and Brice Matthews added a hit and two RBI. Cam Chick scored a team-best three runs. Koty Frank struck out nine in five innings to get the win, but he did allow four home runs among 10 hits while giving up six runs.
Creighton (10-6): Creighton took a 6-1 win over Wichita State (10-11) to nab their sixth straight win. Jared Wegner doubled, homered and drove in two, and Alan Rodenburg added two hits and two runs to lead the Jays offense. Dylan Tebrake (3-1) threw the first six innings, struck out six and allowed one run on four hits before handing to Paul Bergstrom, who earned a save with three hitless innings and two strikeouts.
Omaha (8-12, 1-0): Omaha nabbed a 6-1 win over St. Thomas (3-13, 0-1) to open Summit League play. Caleb Riedel (1-1) struck out eight in six scoreless innings to get the win. Drew Reetz went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI while Mike Boeve and Matt Baughn each had a double among two hits. Devin Hurdle and Noah Greise added two hits each to the 11-hit attack.
Missouri (12-6, 0-4): Missouri dropped another SEC meeting, falling late to No. 3 Arkansas (17-3, 4-0), 7-5. Torin Montgomery and Carlos Pena had three hits and one RBI each for the Tigers while Josh Day had two hits and two RBI. Ty Wilmsmeyer and Nander De Sedas finished with base hits of their own. Nathan Landry (1-2) struck out five in two relief innings, but he allowed two runs on three hits to take the loss.
Kansas (8-12, 0-1): Kansas lost their Big 12 Conference opener to No. 4 Oklahoma State (16-6, 1-0), 4-2. Caleb Upshaw homered in the two runs to lead the Jayhawks in the defeat. Daniel Hegarty (2-2) threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing all four runs while striking out two.
Kansas State (11-9, 0-1): Kansas State rallied for three ninth-inning runs, but it wasn’t enough in a 7-5 loss to TCU (16-5, 3-1). Dominic Johnson, Dylan Phillips, Nick Goodwin and Kaelen Culpepper all had two hits each while Phillips and Goodwin drove in two apiece. Blake Adams (2-2) took the loss for KSU, allowing four earned runs in five innings.