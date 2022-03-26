(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Creighton and Missouri were all winners in regional college baseball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (7-18, 3-11): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 13-3 win over Northeastern State (17-10, 7-7). Donovan Warren had a home run among four hits and drove in five, and Ryan Koski had two home runs among three hits with two RBI and three runs. Cole Slibowski posted two hits and three RBI, and Jacob Pinkerton finished with a hit and two RBI. Max Spitzmiller (3-5) threw all eight innings, struck out nine and allowed just two earned runs on five hits.
Iowa (11-9): Iowa was crushed by Central Michigan (10-9), 10-1. Michael Seegers had two of Iowa’s five runs in the loss. Dylan Nedved took the defeat after allowing seven runs in three innings.
Nebraska (9-12, 1-1): A two-run top of the ninth was the difference for Michigan (12-10, 1-1) in an 8-6 win over the Huskers. Nebraska rallied from a three-run deficit with a three in the eighth, but they couldn’t hold off the Wolverines offense. Luke Jessen and Garrett Anglim led Nebraska with two hits each with Jessen driving in a pair.
Creighton (10-6): Creighton won their seventh straight game with an 8-3 win over Wichita State (10-12). Nolan Sailors had a double among three hits while Nolan Clifford and Andrew Meggs pitched in two hits apiece. Jared Wegner added a home run, and Tommy Lamb threw 1 1/3 innings of relief to get the win.
Omaha (8-13): Omaha dropped a Summit League meeting with St. Thomas (4-13), 8-6. Devin Hurdle and Will Hanafan had a hit and two RBI for the Mavericks in the loss. Joey Machado threw six innings, struck out five and allowed just two earned runs.
Missouri (13-6, 1-4): Missouri picked up their first SEC win over No. 3 Arkansas (17-4, 4-1), 7-5. Nander De Sedas had two doubles while Josh Day added a double among three hits and drove in two. Carlos Pena pitched in a hit and two RBI, and Justin Colon had two hits and two RBI. Ian Lohse (1-1) threw 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief, striking out four and giving up just one hit.
Kansas State (11-10, 0-2): Kansas State was routed by TCU (17-5, 4-1), 14-5. Dominic Johnson, Dominic Hughes and Justin Mitchell had two hits each for the Wildcats. Hughes and Kaelen Culpepper both went deep in the defeat.
Kansas (8-13, 0-2): Kansas fell in a tight Big 12 battle to Oklahoma State (17-6, 2-0), 4-3. Maui Ahuna had three hits and two RBI, and Tom Lichty and Jack Hammond finished with two hits each for the Jayhawks. Cole Larsen threw 6 1/3 innings and struck out five in the defeat.