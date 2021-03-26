(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Nebraska were winners while Iowa, Omaha, K-State and Kansas all lost in regional college baseball action on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (7-10): The Bearcats rolled to a 12-2 win over Newman (3-9). Brett Holden had four hits and scored twice, and Donovan Warren homered twice, drove in five and scored four times.
Nebraska (8-4, 8-4): Cade Povich struck out 10 in seven shutout innings, and Nebraska rolled to a 6-1 win over Minnesota (3-9, 3-9). Jaxon Hallmark homered among two hits and drove in a run, and Luke Roskam, Mojo Hagge and Griffin Everitt had two hits apiece for the Huskers.
Iowa (4-8): Ohio State scored the first eight runs in an 8-2 loss for Iowa to the Buckeyes. Bradyen Frazier and Dylan Nedved had two hits apiece for the Hawkeyes in the loss.
Omaha (8-10): Omaha dropped a 14-5 decision to Wichita State (10-8). Chris Esposito and Breyden Eckhout each hit home runs for the Mavericks in the defeat.
Kansas State (13-8): Kansas State fell 14-5 to No. 13 Oklahoma State (13-6-1). Chris Ceballos had a home run among two hits and drove in two for the Wildcats.
Kansas (13-7, 0-1): Kansas had their seven-game win streak snapped in an 11-0 loss to West Virginia (9-8, 1-0). Tavian Josenberger, Nolan Metcalf, Brett Vosik, James Cosentino, Jack Wagner and Maui Ahuna all had one hit each for the Jayhawks.