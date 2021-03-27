(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Iowa had 2-0 days, Northwest got a split, Creighton rallied for a win, Kansas split with WVA and Omaha, K-State and Missouri all lost in regional college baseball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (8-11): Northwest split a doubleheader with Newman (5-9), falling 5-4 in the opener and winning 9-5 in the finale. The Bearcats used a six-run ninth to salvage the split. The big hit came from Brett Holden, who delivered a three-run double. Jacob Pinkerton singled, tripled and drove in two in the opener.
Nebraska (10-4, 10-4): Nebraska used a five-run sixth to win a 6-4 opener and then had an eight-run third in a 17-5 game two win over Minnesota (3-11, 3-11). Max Anderson posted two hits in the first game while Luke Roskam had a grand slam among two home runs and drove in six in the finale.
Iowa (6-8): Iowa won 5-1 over Ohio State (7-6) and 6-4 over Maryland (5-7). Brayden Frazier had three hits, Tyler Snep drove in two and Cam Baumann went seven strong innings in the opening game. Peyton Williams and Zeb Adreon each drove in two runs, and the Hawkeyes scored two in the ninth to beat the Terms.
Creighton (5-7): Creighton scored three runs in the seventh to take a 6-4 win over Bradley (5-8). Alan Roden doubled twice, homered once and drove in four runs to lead the offense in the win.
Omaha (8-11): Omaha took a tough defeat to Wichita State (11-8), 9-0. Mike Boeve and Masen Prososki had two hits apiece for the Mavericks in the shutout loss.
Missouri (8-15, 1-5): Missouri lost to No. 1 Vanderbilt for the third straight day, 3-1. The Tigers scored first on one of Tre Morris’ two hits in the game. Zach Hise struck out six in four shutout innings to take a no decision.
Kansas State (13-9): Kansas State suffered another tight 4-2 defeat at the hands of No. 13 Oklahoma State (14-6-1). The Wildcats had just four hits in the loss while Carson Seymour struck out seven in six innings.
Kansas (14-8, 1-2): Kansas and West Virginia split a doubleheader. The Jayhawks won 9-2 in the opening game, getting two hits and two RBI each from Tavian Josenberger, Nolan Metcalf and Tom Lichty. The second game was a 15-2 loss with Jack Wagner garnering two hits and an RBI in the defeat.