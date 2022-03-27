(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa and Omaha picked up wins while Nebraska, Creighton, Missouri, K-State and Kansas took losses in regional college baseball on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (8-18, 4-11): Zach Wiese, Josh Mitchell and Jacob Gajic combined on a two-hitter to lift Northwest Missouri State to a 3-1 win over Northeastern State (17-11, 7-8). Wiese threw the first 6 2/3 innings, struck out six and gave up the two hits and a run. Mitchell got one out, and Gajic got his third save with two hitless innings. Brett Holden led the offense with three hits and an RBI while Cole Slibowski also drove in a run on a hit.
Nebraska (9-13, 1-2): Nebraska couldn’t find their offense in a 6-1 loss to Michigan (13-10, 2-1). Cam Chick was the only Husker with multiple hits while Max Anderson accounted for the only run with a solo home run. Dawson McCarville (2-3) struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks.
Iowa (12-9): Iowa edged past Central Michigan (10-10), 4-2. Peyton Willams hit his fifth home run of the season among two hits while Sam Petersen had two hits and three RBI. Ty Langenberg threw four innings and gave up just one run while nabbing seven strikeouts. Luke Llewellyn (1-0) was the winning pitcher, and Jacob Henderson got the last three outs for his first save.
Creighton (11-7): Creighton had their seven-game win streak snapped in a 6-3 loss to Wichita State (11-12). Alan Roden had two hits, and Andrew Meggs posted one hit and two RBI for the Blujeays in the defeat. Cade Lommel (0-3) took the loss, throwing 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three walks and four hits.
Omaha (9-13, 2-1): Harrison Denk worked a bases-loaded walk-off walk to lift Omaha to a 3-2 win over St. Thomas (4-14, 1-2). Will Hanafan had two hits, and Mike Boeve doubled and drove in a run for the Mavericks. Wyatt Sellers (1-0) threw two shutout innings to get the win, following Mark Timmins’ seven strong innings. Timmins struck out seven and gave up just one earned run.
Missouri (13-7, 1-5): Missouri lost another tight battle to Arkansas (18-4, 5-1), 6-4. Luke Mann hit a home run and drove in two, and Tre Morris had a single, double and RBI for the Tigers in the loss. Christian Wall (0-2) gave up four unearned runs in one inning to suffer the loss.
Kansas State (11-11, 0-3): TCU (18-5, 5-1) finished a dominant sweep of Kansas State, 11-3. Cole Johnson had a double among three hits and drove in three while Nick Goodwin posted a double and scored twice. Griffin Hassall (3-3) was the losing pitcher, allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Kansas (8-14, 0-3): Kansas suffered their third straight loss to Oklahoma State (18-6, 3-0). Dylan Ditzenberger and Caleb Upshaw had two hits apiece for the Jayhawks in the defeat. Ryan Vanderhei (3-2) struck out five in 5 2/3 innings, but he allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks to take the loss.