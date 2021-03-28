(KMAland) -- Nebraska won their sixth straight, Iowa trounced Maryland, Creighton took down Bradley, Omaha fell to Wichita State and K-State lost to Okie State in regional college baseball on Sunday.
Nebraska (11-4): Nebraska ran their win streak to six in a row with a 10-2 win over Minnesota (3-12). Shay Schanaman had a career day with 10 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk. Luke Roskam led the offense with two hits and three RBI, and Jaxon Hallmark and Spencer Schwellenbach added two hits apiece.
Iowa (7-8): Iowa picked up another win over Maryland (5-8), 11-2, scoring eight in the sixth inning to blow things open. Matthew Sosa homered among three hits, drove in three and scored three times while Peyton Williams (4) and Brayden Frazier (3) combined to drive in seven runs.
Creighton (6-7): Creighton pounded out 11 hits in a 9-5 win over Bradley (5-9). Andrew Meggs had three hits and two RBI, and Parker Upton doubled, homered and drove in four. Ryan Mantle and Jared Wegner also had two hits apiece for the Jays.
Omaha (8-12): Omaha managed just two hits in an 11-1 loss to Wichita State (12-8). Eduardo Rosario had a hit and scored a run while Breyden Eckhout added an RBI double in the loss.
Kansas State (13-10): Oklahoma State (15-6-1) scored three in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth to take an 8-2 win over Kansas State. Zach Kokoska led the Wildcats offense with a home run among two hits.