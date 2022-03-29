(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State picked up a shutout win, Creighton edged Nebraska, Missouri took down Illinois and K-State was a winner in regional college baseball on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (9-19, 5-12): Northwest Missouri State shutout Washburn (21-9, 12-5), 7-0. Jonny McIntyre (1-0) threw five shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out four. Colin Shreves threw the final four innings, giving up just one hit to take the save. Donovan Warren singled, tripled and drove in four, and Drew Mackie had two hits and drove in a run to lead the Northwest offense.
Creighton (12-7) & Nebraska (9-14): Creighton edged Nebraska for a 3-2 win despite five errors. The Huskers consistently put runners on base, but they were just 2-of-15 with runners in scoring position in the loss. Nolan Clifford and Kyle Hess each had one RBI for the Jays offense while Tommy Steier threw the final three innings, striking out three and working around several jams to get his third save.
Nebraska had eight hits, led by two each from Cam Chick and Core Jackson. Jaxon Jelkin (0-1) threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two to take the loss. The Huskers’ bullpen allowed just one hit and one unearned run the rest of the way.
Missouri (14-7): Missouri outslugged Illinois (10-12) for an 11-7 win. Torin Montgomery went 4-for-4 with four RBI and two runs, bashing one of two Tigers’ home runs. Fox Leum homered and drove in two, and Josh Day, Luke Mann and Nander De Sedas posted two hits each. Jacob Kush (2-0) was the winning pitcher with two innings of work.
Kansas State (12-11): Kansas State picked up an 8-6 win over Northern Colorado (6-20). Dylan Phillips, Josh Nicoloff and Cole Johnson all hit home runs for the Wildcats with Johnson, Phillips and Nick Goodwin all driving in two runs apiece. German Fajardo threw three innings to get the win, striking out three and allowing just four hits and a walk.