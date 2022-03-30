(KMAland) -- Kansas got an in-state win over Wichita State while Kansas State's offense shined in a win over Northern Colorado in Wednesday's college baseball action.
Kansas (9-14): The Jayhawks rolled to a 14-2 win over Wichita State. Maui Ahuna had two hits, tripled and drove in five runs while Jack Hammond went deep for the third time this season. Payton Allen doubled and drove in three runs. Nolan Metcalf added two hits and two RBI, and Tavian Josenbarger scored three times while also driving in a run. Jake Adams struck out eight batters in seven innings.
Kansas State (13-11): The Wildcats won a high-scoring 10-7 affair with Northern Colorado. Cole Johnson had four hits, scored three times, doubled and drove in a run while Josh Nicoloff had one hit, three RBI and drew four walks, and Orlando Salinas tripled and plated two runs. Dylan Phillips fanned three batters in the save while Landry Wideman got the win after striking out four and scattering two hits in 3 2/3 innings.