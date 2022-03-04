(KMAland) -- Kansas State blanked Loyola-Marymount, Missouri and Creighton won tight battles and Nebraska had a 1-1 performance on Friday.
Iowa (5-4): Wichita State beat Iowa, 6-4, on Friday. Keaton Anthony had two hits, both of which were doubles. Peyton Williams homered as one of his two hits, and Kyle Huckstorf also added two hits. Adam Mazure tossed scattered five hits and four earned runs while walking one and striking out three.
Nebraska (2-7): Nebraska went 1-1 with a win over Northwestern State (2-0) and a loss to UT-Arlington (4-3). Their win came because of a two-run home run from Griffin Everitt in the sixth inning. Brice Matthews added two hits in the win while Efry Cervantes doubled. Frank Koty recorded the win after a stellar 10-strikeout, two-walk, five-hit showing.
Creighton (3-5): Creighton was 3-1 winner over St. Thomas. The Bluejays received RBI singles from Brant Voth, Jack Grace and Sterling Hayes in the win while Alan Roden drew two walks and stole a base. Dylan Tebrake struck out seven batters on seven hits. Tommy Steier earned the save.
Omaha (3-8): The Mavericks split with Valparaiso, winning 9-2 and losing 4-2. Noah Greise and Devin Hurdle each drove in three runs apiece, and Hurdle homered. Cam Frederick also went deep in the win. Grant Goldston doubled as one of his two hits and scored two runs, and Mike Boeve had a double and a RBI. Charlie Bell earned the win with 11 strikeouts on six hits in six innings.
Missouri (7-1): Missouri held off Tarleton State for a 6-5 win. The Tigers’ offense posted nine hits in the win, led by three from Cam Careswell. Careswell also drove in three runs. Luke Mann had two hits and scored two runs. Spencer Miles tossed five innings of three-hit baseball with five strikeouts and only one walk.
Kansas (3-5): Michigan State rocked the Jayhawks on Friday for an 11-2 win. Maui Ahuna had two of the Jayhawks’ six hits, and Cole Larsen struggled in his four innings of duty, surrendering 12 hits and eight earned runs in the loss.
Kansas State (2-6): The Wildcats won their second game in three tries with an 11-0 win over Loyola-Marymount. Dominic Johnson, Dylan Phillips and Cole Johnson had three hits each and each doubled with two RBI while Phillips also hit a home run. Brady Day muscled two hits, doubled and drove in two while Nick Goodwin and Orlando Salinas, Jr. doubled. Blake Adams retired seven batters in six innings on five hits of shoutout action.
Northwest Missouri State (4-11, 0-5): Missouri Southern won a high-scoring affair (8-6). Jordan Peck had three hits, three RBI, a double and a home run. Zach Wiese took the loss after a five-hit outing in 1 ⅔ innings.