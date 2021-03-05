(KMAland) -- Creighton beat Omaha, K-State took down Eastern Illinois and Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas all lost in regional college baseball action on Friday.
Nebraska (0-1, 0-1): Nebraska lost a back-and-forth 6-5 battle to Purdue (1-0, 1-0) in walk-off fashion. Cam Chick, Max Anderson and Joe Acker all hit home runs for the Huskers in the loss.
Creighton (3-2): Creighton rapped 12 hits in a 10-3 win over Omaha. Dax Roper went deep and Jared Wegner had three hits for the Jays in the win.
Omaha (3-4): Mike Boeve and Ryan Doran had two hits each for Omaha in a 10-3 defeat to Creighton.
Missouri (3-7): Missouri lost 8-0 to Dallas Baptist (7-2). The Tigers managed just two hits in the loss.
Kansas State (6-2): Jordan Wicks struck out eight in six shutout innings for K-State in a 6-3 win over Eastern Illinois (5-5). Zach Kokoska had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two to lead the offense.
Kansas (3-5): The Jayhawks had just one hit in an 8-1 loss to Saint Louis (2-7). The hit came from Anthony Tulimero.