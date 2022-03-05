(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State got a MIAA win and a milestone victory for their head coach, Nebraska's offense shined in a 2-0 day and Missouri and Kansas State rolled in college baseball action on Saturday.
Iowa (5-5): Texas A&M was a 7-3 winner over Iowa. Mitchell Seegers, Payton Williams and Anthony Mangano each drove in runs for the Hawkeyes. Williams hit a double, and Mangano tripled while Ben Tallman recorded three hits, scored twice and doubled. Dylan Nedved struck out nine in the no-decision effort.
Nebraska (4-7): The Huskers had a 2-0 day with wins over Northwestern State (6-0) and UT Arlington (8-2). Leighton Banjoff had two hits and scored twice in the win over Northwestern State while Luke Jessen, Jack Steil, Core Jackson and Garrett Anglim drove in runs. Shay Schanaman got the win on the mound, striking out eight on three hits in nine innings. Max Anderson had a monster game against UT Arlington with four hits, a triple and two RBI. Griffin Everitt also drove in two runs while Garrett Anglim recorded three hits, one of which was a triple. Dawson McCarville earned the win on the mound.
Omaha (3-9): Valparaiso held off Omaha for a 7-5 win. Mike Boeve had three hits and doubled, Eddie Satisky also had three hits and Noah Greise drove in two runs and doubled. Tanner Howe took the loss on the hill while Jarrett Blunt and Wyatt Sellers each struck out four batters.
Missouri (8-1): Missouri rolled to a 9-1 win over Tarleton State. Torin Montgomery and Tre Morris each pushed in two runs, Josh Day and Ty Wilmsmeyer had two hits and Ross Lovich homered in the win.
Kansas (3-6): Minnesota had little trouble with Kansas in an 8-1 win. Nolan Metcalf had two hits and doubled for the Jayhawks while Jake Baker plated their only run. Ryan Vanderhei struck out six batters.
Kansas State (3-6): Kansas State beat Loyola-Marymount for the second time in as many nights, doing so with a 10-5 victory on Saturday. Orlando Salinas homered and drove in two runs, Brady Day and Cole Johnson had three hits each. Day and Johnson were among the five K-State batters that doubled, along with Justin Mitchell, Nick Goodwin and Josh Nicoloff. Goodwin and Nicoloff pushed two runs across. Connor McCullough struck out seven batters and scattered only three hits in the win.
Northwest Missouri State (5-11): Northwest Coach Darin Loe picked up his 700th career win with his team’s 6-3 victory over Missouri Southern. Drew Mackie and Jacob Pinkerton had three hits apiece. Pinkerton drove in four runs and homered while Mackie doubled. Alex Slocum earned the win after seven innings of four-hit, two-run baseball with six strikeouts.