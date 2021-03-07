(KMAland) -- A sweep for the Huskers, Creighton routed Omaha, Northwest went 1-1, KU was 1-0 and 0-1 days for Iowa, Missouri and K-State in regional college baseball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (3-5, 2-3): Northwest Missouri State bounced back from a 10-0 loss for a walk-off 2-1 win over Emporia State. Connor Quick had the two-out two-run walk-off double in the finale.
Nebraska (2-1, 2-1): Nebraska outscored Purdue 17-2 in a pair of wins. Jaxon Hallmark had four hits while Max Anderson chipped in three hits and two RBI in game one. Anderson stayed hot in a 10-0 win with two hits and two RBI. Brice Matthews added a double among two hits and drove in four.
Iowa (0-1, 0-1): Iowa had their debut game end with a 4-2 Michigan win. Austin Martinn, Zeb Adreon and Matthew Sosa all had two hits for the Hawkeyes offense.
Creighton (4-2): Creighton rolled to a 15-2 win over Omaha. Garrett Gilbert homered twice, drove in five and scored two runs for the Jays.
Omaha (3-5): Omaha was routed by a 15-2 final against Creighton. Mike Boeve went deep in the first inning as a lone bright spot for Omaha.
Missouri (3-8): Oklahoma rolled to a 16-6 win over the Tigers. Mark Vierling and Brandt Belk had two hits each for Mizzou in the loss.
Kansas State (6-3): K-State dropped a 6-5 decision to Eastern Illinois (6-5). Kamron Willman homered and drove in three for the Wildcats.
Kansas (4-5): Cole Larsen struck out eight and allowed one unearned run on five hits in seven innings to lift Kansas in a 5-1 win over Saint Louis.