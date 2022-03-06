(KMAland) -- Iowa, Creighton and Kansas took close wins, Missouri finished a sweep and K-State got doubled up in regional college baseball action on Sunday.
Iowa (6-5): Iowa finished their weekend in Frisco, Texas with a 6-5 win over Washington State (7-5). Peyton Williams bashed a home run, and Brendan Sher went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the win. Sam Petersen also had two hits and scored once.
Creighton (4-5): Creighton walked off with a 3-2 15-inning win over St. Thomas (2-8). Jared Wegner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the game-winning run. Wegner also had two hits and another RBI, and Andrew Meggs and Jack Grace pitched in two hits of their own. Tommy Steier went 6 2/3 innings in relief with four strikeouts and just one run on five hits allowed. Marc Lidd was the winning pitcher with a clean 15th.
Missouri (9-1): Missouri finished a sweep of Tarleton State (3-8) with an 11-6 win. Torin Montgomery had one hit and three RBI, and Mike Coletta finished with two hits and two RBI. Luke Mann and Juju Stevens also drove in two runs each, and Carter Rustad was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
Kansas (4-6): Kansas took down Illinois (3-6) in a high-scoring battle, 10-7. Maui Ahuna homered among three hits and drove in four, and Caleb Upshaw also had a home run among three hits while driving in three and scoring twice. Nolan Metcalf had a hit and two RBI, and Jake English tallied two hits for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (3-7): Kansas State was doubled up in a 14-7 loss to Loyola Marymount (2-8-1). Dominic Johnson doubled among three hits and drove in three, and Josh Nicoloff homered and had two hits, two RBI and two runs. Justin Mitchell, Orlando Salinas and Kaelen Culpepper added two hits each for the Wildcats.