(KMAland) -- Nebraska beat Purdue, Iowa split with Michigan, Omaha took down Creighton, Northwest lost to Emporia and more on Sunday in regional college baseball.
Northwest Missouri State (3-6, 2-4): Northwest lost 11-3 to Emporia State (5-6, 2-4). Connor Quick homered to lead the Bearcats in the loss.
Nebraska (3-1, 3-1): Seven pitchers combined on a seven-hit shutout, including Jake Bunz, who threw the first three with five strikeouts in a 4-0 win for the Huskers over Purdue (1-3, 1-3). Jack Steil had a home run, a double and three RBI for Nebraska.
Iowa (1-2, 1-2): Iowa and Michigan (2-1) split a doubleheader. The Hawkeyes won an 8-3 final in the opener, getting two RBI each from Peyton Williams and Matthew Sosa. The Wolverines took game two, 7-0.
Creighton (4-3): Omaha used a three-run first to beat Creighton, 5-2. Dax Roper had three hits and an RBI for the Jays in the win.
Omaha (4-5): Omaha scored three in the first on their way to the 5-2 win over Creighton. Harrison Denk and Breyden Eckhout let Omaha with two hits apiece.
Missouri (3-9): Missouri fell, 8-4, to Arizona (10-2). Luke Mann had a home run among two hits and drove in three for the Tigers.
Kansas State (6-4): Eastern Illinois doubled up on Kansas State in a 14-7 final. Cameron Thompson and Terrence Spurlin had two hits each for the Wildcats.
Kansas (5-5): Kansas scored two in the top of the 12th in a 7-5 win over Saint Louis (2-9). Dylan Ditzenberger and Maui Ahuna had two hits for the Jayhawks in the victory.