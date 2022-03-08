(KMAland) -- Omaha took down Creighton and Kansas was a winner on the road in regional men’s college baseball on Tuesday.
Omaha (4-9) & Creighton (4-6): Omaha picked up a 5-3 win over Creighton. Eddie Satisky had a three-hit night while Mike Boeve added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Mavericks. Joey Machado threw five innings in relief, striking out four and allowing just one unearned run on two hits. Jarrett Blunt worked the ninth for the save. The Jays managed just four hits, including RBI knocks by Jared Wegner and Kyle Hess.
Kansas (5-6): Kansas edged to a 7-5 win over Charleston Southern (8-6). Cooper McMurray had two hits while Casey Burnham pitched in a hit and two RBI to lead the Kansas offense. Jake Adams nabbed the win, allowing just one run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings in relief.