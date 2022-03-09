(KMAland) -- Kansas State edged Nebraska while Kansas rolled to a win over Charleston Southern in regional college baseball action on Wednesday.
Nebraska (4-8) & Kansas State (4-7): Kansas State scored five in the fourth, and Nebraska’s rally came up short in a 6-4 win for the Wildcats. Dominic Johnson had two hits and scored a run while Nick Goodwin hit a solo home run to lead K-State. Core Jackson topped Nebraska with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs in the loss.
Kansas (6-6): Kansas evened their record with a dominant 13-1 win over Charleston Southern (8-7). Tavian Josenberger hit two home runs, drove in four and scored three times, and Chase Jans also went deep twice, drove in two and scored four times. Maui Ahuna smacked a home run of his own among three hits and had two RBI. Steven Andrews got the win in relief, throwing six shutout innings with six strikeouts and just three hits allowed.