(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off Ohio State and Creighton rolled while Omaha and Northwest Missouri State won 1-0 games on Friday.
Check out the full regional college baseball rundown below.
Nebraska (10-14, 2-2): Nebraska opened their series with Ohio State by posting a 5-3 win. Cam Chick went deep while Griffin Everitt doubled. Chick, Garrett Anglim and Leighton Banjoff had RBI for the Huskers while Everitt led their hitting efforts with two knocks. Shay Schanaman got the victory by striking out eight on six hits in 6 1/3 innings
Creighton (13-7): Creighton’s bats lit up for an 11-2 win over The Citadel on Friday. Jared Wegner tripled and drove in three runs while Sterling Hayes and Jack Grace each had a double and two RBI, and Andrew Meggs tripled and registered three hits. Dylan Tebrake struck out four and allowed four hits in six innings of duty.
Omaha (10-13, 3-1): Omaha won a 1-0 pitcher’s duel over Oral Roberts for Coach Evan Porter’s 100th career win. Drew Reetz’s home run in the second inning was the difference while Mike Boeve added two hits and doubled. Caleb Riedel got the win after striking out five and allowing three hits in six innings of shutout baseball.
Missouri (15-8, 1-6): Missouri’s offense struggled in a 4-1 loss to South Carolina. Josh Day plated their only run and had two hits, and Torin Montgomery recorded three hits. Spencer Miles struck out five in the loss.
Northwest Missouri State (10-19, 6-12): Northwest was on the winning end of a pitcher’s duel, tallying a 1-0 win over Newman. Brett Holden’s bunt single in the sixth inning drove in the eventual winning run. Holden finished the evening with two hits while Caden Diel also had two smacks. Max Spitzmiller tossed a complete game, striking out 11 while allowing only two hits in the gem.