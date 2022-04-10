(KMAland) -- Creighton moved to 12-0 at home, Omaha routed Northern Colorado and Kansas finished a sweep of Illinois State while Northwest, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and K-State took losses in regional college baseball on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (13-22, 8-15): Northwest Missouri State lost 7-2 to Missouri Western (8-25, 5-18). Jacob Pinkerton and Ryan Koski had two hits each while Donovan Warren added an RBI double for the Bearcats. Alex Slocum (2-5) threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out four. Alexander Lovin had a strong two-inning stint, giving up just one hit.
Iowa (16-12, 3-3): Iowa dropped their rubber match finale with Illinois (15-14, 7-2), 9-5. The Illini scored five in the ninth inning to break open a tie game. Keaton Anthony doubled among two hits and drove in a run, and Peyton Williams hit a two-run shot for the Hawkeyes. Izaya Fullard also had two hits and drove in one. Ty Langenberg threw 6 1/3 innings, struck out six and gave up four runs on six hits.
Nebraska (12-18, 4-5): Rutgers (25-6, 8-1) finished a sweep with a 19-1 win over Nebraska. Nebraska had just two hits in the game — one double each from Cam Chick and Efry Cervantes. Griffin Everitt drove in the only run of the contest. Dawson McCarville (2-4) lasted just five outs and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks.
Creighton (18-8, 3-0): Kyle Hess smashed a grand slam, and Creighton was a 14-2 winner over Georgetown (19-13, 2-4). The win moved them to 12-0 at home on the season. Hess equaled his season RBI total with six and had two hits on the day. Jared Wegner added a home run among three hits and drove in four, and Nolan Sailors mashed a double, a home run and had two RBI. Andrew Meggs also had two hits and drove in one run. Cade Lommel threw four innings, struck out five and gave up just two runs on three hits.
Omaha (15-15, 7-3): Mark Timmins tossed eight shutout innings, and Omaha beat Northern Colorado (7-25, 4-6), 7-0. Timmins struck out eight and gave up just three hits in the win. Mike Boeve was 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs to lead the Mavericks offense while Matt Baughn went 2-for-3 with two RBI in the victory.
Missouri (18-11, 3-9): Tennessee (31-1, 12-0) kept on rolling with a 4-3 win over the Tigers. Josh Day had a double among two hits and drove in two, and Ty Wilmsmeyer and Nander De Sedas also added two hits apiece in the defeat. Austin Marozas gave up the four runs on five hits while striking out two in five innings.
Kansas State (15-17, 1-9): Texas Tech (28-8, 8-2) rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to walk-off with a 7-6 win over the Wildcats. Nick Goodwin had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Kaelen Culpepper, Dylan Phillips and Josh Nicoloff all added two hits each. Dominic Johnson homered and drove in a run in the loss. Connor McCullough went 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and giving up four runs.
Kansas (14-17): Kansas finished a non-conference sweep of Illinois State(12-15), 10-5. Tom Lichty went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI, and Maui Ahuna pitched in three hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Javian Josenberger pitched in two hits, and Jack Hammond had a hit and two RBI. Ryan Vanderhei (5-2) threw seven innings and struck out nine while giving up three runs on seven hits in the win.