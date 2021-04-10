(KMAland) -- Northwest split with Central Oklahoma, Creighton rolled and Omaha earned a sweep in Saturday's college baseball action.
Northwest Missouri State (12-13, 10-10): The Bearcats spit with Central Oklahoma, winning 12-8 and losing 11-9. In the win, Peter Carlson and Matt Gastner drove in three apiece.
Nebraska (14-6): Maryland edged Nebraska 10-7. Jaxon Hallmark had two hits. Cam Chick drove in two. Max Anderson homered in the loss.
Creighton (8-7, 2-0): Creighton earned their second consecutive win over Villanova, doing so this time 10-0. Alan Roden had two hits, homered and drove in seven runs. Ryan Mantle plated the other three runs. Jonah Smith pitched a shutout and struck out eight on only three hits.
Missouri (11-18, 4-7): No. 11 South Carolina rocked Missouri 11-1 despite only out-hitting the Tigers 8-6. Mark Vierling, Torin Montgomery, Joshua Day, Cameron Swanger, Mike Coletta and Ty Wilmsmeyer had Mizzou's six hits.
Omaha (12-14, 7-3): The Mavs swept South Dakota State 2-1 and 10-5. In the first game, Chris Esposito's RBI single in the eighth was the difference-maker. Esposito also homered in the victory. Esposito drove in two more runs in the second game. Harlan alum Ryan Doran drove in three and homered. Joey Machado, Henry Ristvedt, Harrison Kreiling and Jackson Gordon pieced together a winning pitching performance, allowing only seven hits. Ristvedt received the win.
Kansas (18-12, 2-6): Kansas beat Oklahoma 8-7 in the 10th thanks to a walkoff homer from James Cosentino. Tavian Josenberger posted a staggering six hits and drove in one run. Anthony Tulimero drove in three runs.
Kansas State (17-13, 2-6): Texas routed Kansas State 15-1. Dylan Phillips had two hits. Nick Goodwin drove in the Wildcats' only run.