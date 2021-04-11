(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa and Creighton were winners while Northwest, Omaha, Missouri, K-State and Kansas all lost in regional college baseball action on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (12-14, 10-11): Northwest Missouri State fell to Central Oklahoma (14-11, 10-8), 7-3. Drew Mackie and Connor Quick had two hits each, and Matt Gastner doubled in two for the Bearcats.
Nebraska (15-6): Nebraska scored five in the second and seven in the eighth on their way to a 14-3 win over Maryland (10-12). Joe Acker had three hits and two RBI to lead a 14-hit attack. Brice Matthews added a home run among two hits, drove in five and scored three times. Shay Schanaman struck out 11 in six innings to get the win.
Iowa (12-9): Iowa finished a three-game sweep of Minnesota (4-17) with 6-1 and 18-0 wins. Dylan Nedved had four hits and threw the final two innings for his fifth save in the opener. Zeb Adreon had three hits and three RBI in the 17-hit attack in game two.
Creighton (9-7, 3-0): Sterling Hayes had three hits, walked twice and drove in one to lead Creighton in an 8-0 win over Villanova (12-5, 0-3). Cade Lommel, Ryan Windham, Paul Bergstrom and John Sakowski combined on a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts.
Omaha (12-16, 7-5): Omaha fell 6-0 and 9-8 to South Dakota State (9-19, 4-8). The Mavericks managed just three hits in the opener while a six-run ninth helped the Jackrabbits walk off in games two. Keil Krumwiede had four hits, drove in two and scored twice for Omaha in the finale.
Missouri (11-19, 4-8): South Carolina (21-9, 8-4) rolled to a 13-4 win over the Tigers. Brandt Belk, Andrew Keefer and Garrett Rice all had two hits for Missouri in the loss.
Kansas State (17-14): Texas (25-8) rolled to a 9-2 win over the Wildcats. Zach Kokoska homered and Daniel Carinci finished with two hits of his own for K-State in the loss.
Kansas (18-13, 2-7): Oklahoma (16-15, 3-6) rolled to a 14-3 win over Kansas. James Cosentino and Jack Wagner had two hits apiece for the Jayhawks in the loss.