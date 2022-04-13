(KMAland) -- Iowa and Missouri recorded dominant wins while Omaha won a shootout with Kansas on Tuesday.
Check out the full college baseball rundown below.
Iowa (17-12): Iowa rolled to a 16-2 win over Milwaukee. The Hawkeyes plated six runs in the first inning and added eight more in the sixth. Keaton Anthony had two hits, three RBI, scored three times and homered while Brett McCleary also homered. Peyton Williams and Will Mulflur recorded three hits, and Michael Seegers, Izaya Fullard and Sam Petersen managed two knocks apiece. Seegers, Petersen, Mulflur and Kyle Huckstorf drove in two RBI each.
Omaha (15-15) & Kansas (13-18): Omaha won a high-scoring 11-10 contest with Kansas behind Mike Boeve’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. Garrett Kennedy produced six RBI, a home run and three hits. Jack Lombardi had four hits, and Drew Hmielewski posted three knocks. Hmielewski also drove in two runs. Wyatt Sellers got the win on the mound while the Mavericks used 12 different pitchers.
Caleb Upshaw had two hits, five RBI, tripled and homered for Kansas while Tavian Josenberger tripled and had two hits. Dylan Ditzenberger and Nolan Metcalf each doubled, and Maui Ahuna had two RBI on three hits in five at-bats.
Missouri (19-11): The Tigers posted a 9-1 win over Western Illinois. Trevor Austin had three hits, drove in three runs, doubled and homered in the win while Justin Colon, Tre Morris and Ty Wilmsmeyer each doubled. Nander De Sedas scratched in two runs on two hits, and Wilmsmeyer also had two knocks. Holden Phelps got the win on the mound, pitching two innings and striking out three.