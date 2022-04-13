(Topeka) -- Northwest Missouri State dropped a 7-5 decision to Washburn in baseball action on Wednesday.
The Bearcats (14-23) trailed 4-0 through two innings before making up the deficit with a four-run third. Washburn (25-13) responded with a three-run fourth, and Northwest was only able to find one more run the rest of the game.
Drew Mackie hit a three-run home run and drove in four, and Brett Holden added two hits and an RBI of his own. Alexander Lovin (1-3) went just three innings and allowed all seven runs on six hits. Colin Shreves, Josh Mitchell and Jacob Gajic pitched a combined five innings of shutout relief.