(KMAland) -- Kansas State and Kansas rolled while Northwest Missouri State and Missouri lost in regional college baseball action on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (12-15): Northwest Missouri State lost a 6-1 battle with William Jewell (10-14). Connor Quick led the Bearcats offense with a pair of hits and scored the team’s lone run on an RBI by Peter Carlson.
Missouri (11-20): A late rally came up short for Missouri in a 7-5 loss to Missouri State (12-10). Tre Morris had three hits and drove in two for the Tigers in the defeat.
Kansas State (18-14): Kansas State rolled to an 8-2 win over Northern Colorado (7-21). Caleb Littlejim threw five innings, struck out five and gave up just two runs to get the win. Nick Goodwin homered and Blake Burrows and Zach Kokoska had two hits each for the Wildcats offense.
Kansas (19-13): Kansas rolled to a 13-3 win over Air Force (13-12). Tavian Josenberger had a huge game for KU with a home run among three hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Conner VanCleave and Jack Wagner also hit home runs and drove in two each.