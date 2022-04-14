(KMAland) -- Northwest out-slugged Central Oklahoma, Nebraska out-pitched BYU and Creighton, K-State and Kansas were all conference winners in regional college baseball on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (15-23, 9-16): Northwest Missouri State out-slugged Central Oklahoma (22-16, 15-11), 10-8. Donovan Warren hit two solo home runs while Drew Mackie and Tyler Peters also went deep. Caden Diel added two hits, and Peters drove in two runs for the Bearcats. Max Spitzmiller (5-6) struck out five in 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win.
Nebraska (13-18): Nebraska got a combined one-hit shutout from Koty Frank (6.2 IP, 7 K), Tyler Martin (1.1 IP, 1 K) and Braxton Bragg (1 IP, 1 K) in a 1-0 win over BYU (17-13). Martin moved to 2-0 on the season while Bragg nabbed his third save. Nick Wimmers delivered the only run of the game on an RBI single, driving in Griffin Everitt, who joined Wimmers and Garret Anglim in picking up one hit each.
Creighton (19-8, 4-0): Creighton beat St. John’s (12-22, 0-4), 5-3, behind a three-run ninth-inning to win their fourth straight. Andrew Meggs and Jared Wegner had two hits and one RBI each, and Nolan Clifford had two runs and an RBI. Dylan Tebrake (5-1) struck out six in 6 1/3 innings with one run allowed on four hits. Tommy Steier got his sixth save, picking up the final five outs for the Jays.
Missouri (19-12, 3-10): Missouri was routed by Kentucky (21-13, 5-8), 15-6. Torin Montgomery was an offensive highlight for the Tigers with a double, a home run and four RBI. Fox Leum also went deep. Spencer Miles (2-3) gave up eight runs on 12 hits in five innings to take the loss.
Kansas State (16-16, 2-8): Kansas State used a five-run seventh to take an 8-5 win over Texas (25-11, 5-5). Dylan Phillips hit two home runs, drove in two and scored three times, and Nick Goodwin smashed a three-run home run to lead the Wildcats. Jeff Heinrich also hit a solo home run, and Justin Mitchell posted two hits for KSU. Tyson Neighbors (1-0) threw 1 2/3 innings to pick up the win while Connor McCullough also got five outs for his first save.
Kansas (14-18, 2-5): Kansas edged past Baylor (16-17, 2-8) for a 3-2 win. Jack Hammond and Caleb Uphsaw had two hits each, and Tom Lichty hit a solo home run to lead the Jayhawks in the win. Daniel Hegarty (4-3) threw all nine innings, allowing just two runs while striking out two and walking just one.