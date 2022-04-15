(KMAland) -- Iowa tallied a win, Missouri held off Kentucky and Kansas State upset Texas again in Friday’s college baseball action.
Iowa (18-12, 4-3): Iowa was a 9-3 winner over Minnesota. Peyton Williams and Keaton Anthony had three RBI each while Anthony muscled three hits and Williams had two. Adam Mazur took the win after striking out 11 on six hits with one earned run in eight innings.
Nebraska (13-20, 4-5): The Huskers dropped a pair of games to BYU (3-2, 7-6). Max Anderson finished the day with three hits – a double, a triple and a home run while Jack Steil managed two hits, and Cam Chick totaled two RBI. Shay Schanaman was on the losing end of the 3-2 battle, taking the tough-luck defeat despite allowing only two hits and zero earned runs while striking out five.
Omaha (15-16, 6-4): North Dakota State edged Omaha in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel. The Mavericks outhit the Bison 6-5 in the loss and were led by two hits from Devin Hurdle. Mike Boeve doubled in the defeat, and Caleb Riedel took the hard-luck loss after striking out nine and allowing five hits on one earned run in six innings.
Missouri (20-12, 4-10): The Tigers snagged a 9-4 win over Kentucky. Josh Day had three RBI, two hits and a triple while Fox Luem and Ross Lovich had two RBI each. Tony Neubeck earned the win after striking out five on three hits and two earned runs in seven innings.
Kansas (14-19, 2-6): Kansas was no match for Baylor in a 19-2 defeat. Tavian Josenberger and Caleb Upshaw had one RBI apiece while Josenberger, Caleb Upshaw, Nolan Metcalf and Jake English recorded hits.
Kansas State (17-16, 3-8): Kansas State notched their second win over No. 7 Texas in as many nights with an 8-1 triumph. Dominic Johnson had three RBI and homered while Justin Mitchell sent in two RBI and doubled, and Kaelen Culpepper recorded two hits and an RBI. Blake Adams scattered three hits and one earned run on six strikeouts in seven innings.
Northwest Missouri State (15-24, 9-17): Central Oklahoma finished on a 5-0 run for a 7-3 win. Jacob Pinkerton and Brett Holden had two hits each while Holden drove in two runs. Pinkerton and Caden Diel managed to smack doubles. Zach Wiese took the loss despite striking out six.