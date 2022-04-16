(KMAland) – Iowa held off Minnesota, Creighton swept St. John’s and Missouri outscored Kentucky in college baseball on Saturday.
Iowa (19-12, 5-3): Iowa won a 2-1 pitcher’s duel over Minnesota thanks to a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Ben Tallman and Izaya Fullard each plated runs while Fullard, Tallman and Michael Seegers each had two hits apiece. Ben Beutel earned the win with his one-hit, four-strikeout performance in 2 1/3 innings, and Connor Schultz added five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Creighton (21-8, 6-0): Creighton picked up their fifth and sixth consecutive wins with a sweep of St. John’s (5-4, 4-2). Alan Roden homered twice in the wins while also doubling on the day. Jack Grace had three hits and homered while Kyle Hess had two doubles, and Jared Wegner also doubled. Cade Lommel and Paul Bergstrom got the wins after striking out nine and five, respectively.
Nebraska (13-21, 4-5): BYU used two runs in the seventh for a 4-3 win over Nebraska. Cam Chick and Jack Steil homered for the Huskers in the loss while Steil finished with two RBI, and Chick had three hits. Leighton Banjoff added a double.
Omaha (16-17, 7-5): Omaha split with North Dakota State, winning 10-2 and losing 2-0. Harrison Denk had three hits, scored twice, drove in two runs and doubled in the win while Eduardo Rosario managed three hits, three RBI and a double. Mike Boeve, Drew Hmielewski, Eddie Satisky, Jack Lombardi and Devin Lombardi had two hits each. Satisky and Hurdle also doubled. Charlie Bell picked up the win and Joey Machado got a save. Lombardi managed three hits and a double in the Mavericks’ loss.
Missouri (21-12, 5-10): Missouri won a high-scoring 10-6 affair with Kentucky. Torin Montgomery had two hits and two RBI while Luke Mann pushed in two runs on one hit and scored a run. Fox Leum added two hits and scored twice, and Ross Lovich posted two hits and three RBI. Carter Rustad earned the win.
Kansas (14-20, 2-7): Baylor held off Kansas for the 6-5 win. Tavian Josenberger had three hits and drove in a run. Cooper McMurray had three hits, homered and drive in two runs, and Tom Lichty contributed two hits and scored twice.
Kansas State (17-17, 3-9): No. 7 Texas avenged back-to-back losses with a 4-2 win over Kansas State. Justin Mitchell had one hit and two RBI while Dominic Johnson, Josh Nicoloff, Dylan Phillips and Nick Goodwin added hits for the Wildcats, and Goodwin tripled.
Northwest Missouri State (15-25, 9-18): Central Oklahoma was a 4-1 winner over Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. Brett Holden had two hits and homered in the win while Caden Diel, Ryan Williams and Jake Emhardt also had hits. Alex Slocum struck out three and allowed four earned runs in the loss.