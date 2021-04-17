NCAA Baseball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa and Omaha all picked up wins while Missouri lost in regional college baseball action on Friday.

Nebraska (16-6): Nebraska used a five-run eighth inning to blow open an 8-2 win over Penn State (8-14). Jaxon Hallmark doubled, tripled and drove in two, and Spencer Schwellnebach, Luke Roskam, Leighton Banjoff, Brice Matthews and Griffin Everitt all had two hits each for the Huskers. 

Iowa (13-9): Iowa scored seven runs in the ninth inning to take a 14-12 win over Rutgers (11-10). Peyton Wiliams and Dylan Nedved had three hits each and combined to drive in five while Ben Norman, Izaya Fullard and Austin Martin all added two hits apiece.

Omaha (14-16): Omaha edged past BYU (11-19), 6-5. Parker Smejkal and Keil Krumwiede went deep behind Richie Holetz, who threw six innings and struck out seven while allowing just one run on four hits.

Missouri (11-21): Missouri fell to No. 18 Florida, 8-5. Luke Mann doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Tigers in the defeat.

