(KMAland) -- Iowa stayed hot, Nebraska added another win, Omaha finished a sweep and Creighton was a shutout winner in regional college baseball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (12-16): The Bearcats dropped a 12-4 decision to Fort Hays State (6-20). Ryan Koski, Donovan Warren, Matt Gastner and Peter Carlson all had two hits apiece for Northwest in the defeat.
Nebraska (17-6): Nebraska scored five in the first on their way to an 11-2 win over Penn State (8-15). Jaxon Hallmark went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored to lead the offensive attack. Cam Chick and Max Anderson added three hits each behind Chance Hoch, scattered five hits over seven innings to get the win.
Iowa (15-9): Iowa won their sixth and seventh straight games, beating Rutgers by 3-1 and 8-1 finals. Drew Irvine struck out five and allowed just one run on six hits in a seven-inning complete game, and Izaya Fullard added two hits and two RBI in the opening game. Fullard added three hits, and Ben Norman went for two hits and three RBI in game two.
Creighton (10-7): Dylan Tebrake, Paul Bergstrom and John Sakowski combined on a four-hit shutout for Creighton in a 5-0 win over San Jose State (3-6). Dax Roper added two hits and two RBI, and Alan Roden pitched in two hits with an RBI of his own.
Omaha (15-16): Omaha finished a sweep of BYU (11-20) with a 4-1 victory. Parker Smejkal, Eduardo Rosario and Brett Bonar all drove in one run each for the Mavericks. Mark Timmins finished with a complete game, striking out four and working around four hits and two walks.
Missouri (11-23): Missouri dropped a pair of games to Florida (25-11), 8-6 and 6-4. Mark Vierling hit a two-run home run in the opener while Torin Montgomery singled, homered and drove in two in the finale for the Tigers.
Kansas (20-15, 2-9): Kansas dropped 8-2 and 6-2 games to Baylor (24-11, 5-6). Brett Vosik had a double among two hits, and James Cosentino homered in the opening game. Vosik had another two-hit game to highlight game two for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (20-14, 3-8): The Wildcats split a doubleheader with Oklahoma (18-16, 3-7), winning the opener, 3-2 in 10 innings, and falling in the nightcap, 6-4. Dylan Phillips had three hits, including the walk-off winner in game one. Dylan Caplinger had a home run among two hits and drove in two in the defeat.