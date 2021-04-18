(KMAland) -- Iowa Western won twice, Nebraska finished a sweep, Iowa’s streak came to an end, Creighton edged San Jose state, K-State beat Oklahoma and Kansas walked off a winner in regional college baseball on Sunday.
Iowa Western (34-7): Iowa Western rolled to 12-1 and 16-6 wins over Iowa Central (24-14). Carter Wright doubled twice and drove in three, and Dylan Robertson had two hits and three RBI of his own in the first game. Auggie Rasmussen blasted tow home runs and drove in six in the finale.
Northwest Missouri State (12-18): Northwest Missouri State lost twice to Fort Hays State (8-20), 10-8 and 14-3. Peter Carlson and Jacob Pinkerton both hit a pair of home runs in the opener, and Matt Gastner took one out of the park in the finale.
Nebraska (18-6): Nebraska finished a sweep of Penn State (8-16) with a 5-3 win. Shay Schanaman allowed just one earned run in six innings and struck out five to move to 4-0. Max Anderson had two hits and Leighton Banjoff drove in a pair on one hit. Spencer Schwellenbach drove in one run and picked up his fifth save with two innings of scoreless relief.
Iowa (15-10): Iowa had their seven-game win streak snapped by Rutgers (12-12), 8-7. The Hawkeyes scored the first six runs of the game, but Rutgers put up five in the eighth and walked off with two in the ninth. Ben Norman hit his ninth home run of the season and drove in four, and Austin Martin had three hits and two RBI for Iowa.
Creighton (11-7): Ryan Mantle and Nolan Clifford had three hits each, and Creighton beat San Jose State (3-7), 6-4. Mantle doubled twice and drove in three, and Clifford doubled, tripled and drove in two. Jonah Smith threw the first six innings, striking out six and allowing just two runs on four hits and a walk to get the win.
Kansas State (21-15, 4-8): Kansas State pounded out 14 hits in an 8-3 win over Oklahoma (19-17, 4-8). Dylan Phillips led the K-State offense with a double, home run, two walks and two RBI. Tyler Eckberg threw four scoreless relief innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three.
Kansas (21-15, 3-9): Freshman Maui Ahuna delivered a walk-off RBI single to send Kansas to a 3-2 win over Baylor (24-12, 5-7). Ahuna, Brett Vosik and Dylan Ditzenberger all had two hits each while Eli Davis worked 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He struck out five and worked around three hits and four walks.