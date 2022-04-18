(KMAland) -- Kansas State routed Wichita State while Creighton was shutout by Arizona in regional college baseball action on Monday.
Creighton (21-9): Arizona (25-12) broke a scoreless tie with a run in the seventh and then added three in the eighth and two more in the ninth in a 6-0 win over Creighton. Kyle Hess led the way for the Creighton offense with two of their seven hits. Tommy Lamb threw 3 2/3 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just two hits and working around three walks while striking out three to lead a six-pitcher effort.
Kansas State (18-17): Kansas State rolled to a 12-1 win over Wichita State. Brady Day had three hits and drove in a run while Jeff Heinrich doubled twice and drove in two and Dom Hughes had two hits and drove in one. Josh Nicoloff added a hit and three RBI, and German Fajardo threw five innings of two-hit ball and with four strikeouts to get the win.