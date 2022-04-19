(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas State’s offenses could not be denied while Missouri and Kansas held on for wins in Tuesday’s regional college baseball slate.
Iowa (21-12): Iowa’s bats accounted for 16 hits in a 15-8 win over Bradley. Peyton Williams hit for the cycle while driving in five runs. Will Mulflur had three hits, doubled, homered and pushed in three runs, and Michael Seegers, Keaton Anthony, Izaya Fullard and Sam Petersen had two hits each. Anthony and Petersen each doubled. Chas Wheatley got the win while nine different Iowa pitchers saw action on Tuesday night.
Kansas State (19-17) & Omaha (16-18): Kansas State scored six runs in the seventh and four in the eighth for an 11-3 win. Cole Johnson went 3-for-6 with three RBI. Josh Nicoloff, Raphael Pelletier and Jeff Heinrich had two hits apiece. Pelletier and Heinrich’s two hits were a double and home run, and Heinrich pushed in four runs. Tyler Ruhl earned the win while Dylan Phillips accrued the save with four strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
Mike Boeve led Omaha with two hits, two RBI and a homer. Devin Hurdle added three hits.
Creighton (21-10): Arizona beat Creighton for the second consecutive night, doing so on Tuesday with a 3-1 win. Alan Roden drove in Creighton’s only run while Kyle Hess, Nolan Sailors and Nolan Clifford accounted for hits. Hudson Leach struck out five batters while allowing only three hits in 4 1/3 innings, and Paul Bergstrom took the loss.
Missouri (22-12): The Tigers held off Missouri State for a 6-5 win. Luke Mann doubled, homered and drove in three runs while Garrett Rice had two RBI. Christian Wall struck out four batters in three innings and ultimately earned the win.
Kansas (15-20): Kansas held off Texas Southern’s comeback attempt in a 7-6 win. Tavian Josenberger had three hits and drove in a run, Maui Ahuna had two hits and two RBI and Nolan Metcalf contributed two hits and an RBI. Caleb Upshaw also had two hits. Jake Adams threw 5 1/3 innings with three hits and three strikeouts while scattering three hits and one earned run. Kolby Dougan claimed the win.