(KMAland) -- Iowa split a doubleheader, while Creighton and Nebraska rolled and Missouri picked up their second SEC win in regional college baseball Saturday.
Iowa (13-10, 1-1): The Hawkeyes split a double-header with Michigan taking game one 8-2 and dropping the second 2-0. In game one, Michael Seegers drove in three runs on four hits, while Sam Petersen, Ben Tallman, and Kyle Huckstorf had one RBI each. Ty Snep and Ben Wilmes would also cross the plate courtesy of walks. Dylan Nedved picked up his second win of the season. In game two, Keaton Anthony racked up two hits, while Peyton Williams, Izaya Fullard, Petersen, and Snep each had one.
Creighton (14-7): The Bluejays clinched their three-game weekend series against The Citadel winning game two 5-3. Jared Wegner went 3-3 at the plate including a solo home run, and both he and Jack Grace pushed a pair of runners across the plate. Alan Roden picked up an RBI, while Andrew Meggs had two hits on three at-bats. Paul Bergstrom picked up his second win.
Nebraska (11-14, 3-2): The Cornhuskers picked up their second win over Ohio State this weekend with a 10-5 victory. Max Henderson hammered a grand slam in the sixth inning, while Brice Matthews and Griffin Everitt picked up two RBIs each. Core Jackson and Luke Sartori would also both push a run across, and Nick Wimmers had two hits for the Cornhuskers. Tyler Martin picked up his first win of the year.
Omaha (10-14, 3-2): The Mavericks dropped game two of their three-game weekend series against Oral Roberts 6-1. Omaha’s lone run came courtesy of a solo home run from Drew Reetz. Harrison Denk had two hits, while Will Hanafan and Noah Greise had one each. Charlie Bell suffered his third loss this season giving up three earned runs.
Missouri (16-8, 2-6): The Tigers picked up their second Southeastern Conference win squeaking by South Carolina 8-7. Fox Leum, Luke Mann and Nander De Sedas all homered with De Sedas driving in three runs. Leum would also push three runs across on three hits, and Mann and Tre Norris had one RBI each. Ty Wilmsmeyer also had two hits.
Kansas (9-16, 0-5): The Jayhawks remained winless in Big 12 conference play with a 28-2 blowout loss to Texas Tech. Maui Ahuna and Caleb Upshaw pushed a run across, while Tavian Josenberger, Maui, Tyler Gerety, and Jake English all had one hit. Hudson White had five RBIs for Texas Tech in the win.
Kansas State (13-13, 0-5): The Wildcats dropped their second straight game to sixth-ranked Oklahoma State 8-6. Dylan Phillips smacked a two-run homer and knocked in three RBIs in the loss, while Nick Goodwin pushed two runners across. Dominic Johnson knocked in one runner on two hits, and Josh Nicoloff and Kaelen Culpepper had one hit each. Griffin Hassall suffered his fourth loss of the season giving up six earned runs.
Northwest Missouri State (11-19, 7-12): The Bearcats continued on their hot streak picking up a 13-7 win over Newman. Donavan Newman put up a four hit, seven RBI performance, while Ryan Koski pushed three runners through on a homer in the third inning, and Brett Holden also picked up an RBI. Alexander Lovin picked up the win tossing six strikeouts in 3.1 innings.